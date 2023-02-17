There’s no denying Lane Burroughs’ impact on Louisiana Tech’s baseball program. Since arriving in Ruston in 2017, he’s been to three NCAA Regionals. Former Bulldogs skipper Greg Goff had the Diamond Dogs in a regional himself, in 2016.

Now, the team is picked to finish first in Conference USA. It’s a different position for a team who was usually picked to finish near the top.

With most players returning from a unit, who’s season ended in Austin nearly a calendar year ago, and 17 on the preseason all Conference-USA team, is Louisiana Tech baseball no longer the ‘hunted?’

“…We still like to play with a chip on our shoulder, ” says Burroughs. “We got picked to win the league so I’m not happy with all of that. I’d rather be down fourth, fifth, because we do like to play as the underdog. That’s who we are. I heard Kirby Smart say, ‘We’re not going to be hunted. We’re always going to be doing the hunting, and be the hunter.’ That’s kind of how we feel about it.”

Louisiana Tech opens the 2023 season at home versus BYU, Friday at 6:00. Sunday’s contest has been moved to Saturday, as part of a doubleheader that begins at 2:00.