WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the road to Omaha is months away, Tuesday night shocked college baseball fans In the Ark-La-Miss.

For the first time in 34 years, Louisiana Tech beat college baseball defending champs Ole Miss Rebels.

The Bulldogs faced the rebels in a midweek two-game series in Oxford, Mississippi.

After a slow start for the Dwags! The rebels led 4-0 after four innings. La Tech took their first lead with a five-run fifth.

The big play in the fifth was a three-run home run by LSU transfer Brody Drost.

In the final play of the 9th, La Tech’s pitcher Ethan Bates. Closed out the ballgame with the

check-swing strikeout of Peyton Chatagnier on a high slider…For the win.