Voters continue to love Louisiana Tech’s baseball team.

In the latest Top 25 rankings from D1Baseball.com, the Bulldogs (24-7) rise to No. 14. They’re two spots ahead of their previous spot at 16th.

Over the weekend, the Lane Burroughs led group completed the four-game road sweep of Rice.

Beginning on Friday, Tech will host bitter rival, Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles have won seven in a row, since the ‘Dogs took three of four contests in Hattiesburg over two weeks ago.