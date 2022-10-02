During Sunday’s NFL on Fox pregame show, Terry Bradshaw caught many of us off-guard. The Louisiana Tech alum announced a private battle he faced twice within the last year: cancer.

The former Bulldog quarterback revealed as of Sunday, he is cancer-free, and detailed his fight against the disease.

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Bradshaw says he sought treatment for bladder cancer at the Yale University Medical Center, after being diagnosed in November. After an MRI in March, the Shreveport native announced he traveled to Houston’s M.D. Anderson center to get treated for a rare form of skin cancer.

The former Louisiana Tech star won four Super Bowl titles with the Steelers, during his 14-year NFL career. The 1978 Most Valuable Player and 1989 NFL Hall of Fame Inductee currently stars in “The Bradshaw Bunch” on the E! Channel.