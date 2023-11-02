RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Day one of the conference USA Women’s Soccer Championships is officially in the books. The host Louisiana Tech entered the tournament as the number six seed pulled an upset over No. 3 seed Western Kentucky with a 1-0 shutout Wednesday night at Robert Mack Caruthers Field.

Inside the Numbers by LaTechSports.com:

LA Tech outshot WKU 12-8 in the entire game.

Bulldogs had 8 corner kicks in the game

First C-USA Conference Tournament win at home.

Kalli Matlock scored her 4th goal in the year.



Next up for LA Tech is set to face Liberty on Friday, Nov. 3 at Robert Mack Caruthers Field in the CUSA Conference Tournament Semifinal. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be streamed live on ESPN+