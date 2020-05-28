Louisiana Tech addressed the idea of a Conference USA and Sunbelt conference merger

No sports being played has hurt fans and in turn hurt the pocketbooks of most collegiate programs. Louisiana Tech is no exception. As a result, athletic departments are being asked to slash costs, in order to stay afloat. Ideas have been tossed around, including the suggestion of a merger between the Sun Belt and Conference USA. Both conferences reside in the same geographical footprint. Bulldogs Athletic Director Tommy Mclellland addressed the notion today.
