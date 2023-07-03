Ruston, La (KTVE/KARD)– Louisiana Tech Volleyball plans did not go as planned last season, but the slate is clean and there’s a new trail for them to blaze as the 2023 season schedule was recently released.

The Lady Techsters will kick off the regular season at the Arkansas State Invitationalwhere they will face off against North Alabama, Arkansas State, and Little Rock.

Soon after, they will be headed to Texas for the UTA Invitational where they will take on Presbyterian, Incarnate Word, and UTA before cracking the doors to Thomas Assembly Center for the home opener on September 7th.

The Conference USA schedule will consist of eight weekend matchups with teams facing conference opponents twice in back-to-back days.

LA Tech finished the season 11-18, but after a roster revamp in February that saw Head Coach Amber McCray sign seven new players to the roster, Thomas Assembly Center should be the place to be for great vibes once the matches start rolling around.