Longtime Grambling radio and public address announcer, Leon Thomas III, passes

Grambling announcer Leon Thomas III has passed away at the age of 51, after a battle with colon cancer.

For many years Thomas served as the Tigers’ radio announcer for basketball and football games. The GSU alum also served as the public address announcer for home contests at Eddie Robinson Stadium.

Wednesday morning, the Grambling Tigers Twitter account announced the news.

#Gramfam, we are saddened by the loss of THE VOICE, Leon Thomas III! You will be truly missed! We are praying for his family and friends during this crucial time! #gramfamforever pic.twitter.com/RQVXdfr8jr — GSU_Tigers (@GSU_TIGERS) June 23, 2021

Many others on social media are reflecting on Thomas’ life and legacy.

Stay with NBC 10 Sports, while we remember Leon Thomas III.