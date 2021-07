Grambling basketball public address announcer, Larry Gipson, has passed away.

Courtesy of the Gipson family

Gipson worked for Tiger athletics for nearly four decades. Formerly, he served as the Sports Director for 107.5 FM and KRUS, in Ruston.

Gipson was forced to step back from his role in 2019, after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma and colon cancer.

His passing comes just shy of two weeks after the passing of Grambling football announcer, Leon Thomas III.

Larry Gipson was 64 years old.