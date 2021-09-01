Locals only: There are now five players with Northeast Louisiana ties starting on Louisiana Tech’s football team

If you’re a fan of Northeast Louisiana high school football, then you’re in luck!

With the recent addition of Neville alum, Jaiden Cole, to the starting safety role, just under a half-dozen alums from area programs are in prominent positions on the football team.

Cole is joined by wide receiver Isaiah Graham (Bastrop), Joshua Mote (Oak Grove), Cedric Woods (Carroll) and Zeno Hannibal (Ouachita).

“…If we can’t serve here at home, you’re going to have a hard time building a football team you want to have, ” says Holtz. “So, when you look at the quality of players and the level of coaching they’re receiving. In Monroe, in Shreveport, and in Southern Arkansas we are getting really polished players from this area that are able to come in and contribute at a really high level.”