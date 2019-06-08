Winners of the 28th annual Big Bash Tournament from the Ike Hamilton Expo Center

UPDATE (6/10/2019) — Here are the top three overall winners of the 2019 Big Bass Tournament, supporting the Ronald McDonald House.

First Place: Craig Kolb won $10,000 for a bass weighing in at 6.56 pounds.

Second Place: Mark Hammond won $2,500 for a bass weighing 6.47 pounds.

Third Place: Adam Douglas won $1,000 for a bass weighing 6.28 pounds

WEST MONROE, La. (6/8/2019) — Every June the Ronald McDonald house holds the Big Bass Tournament.

Some of the top anglers from across the South arrive in Northeast Louisiana, in hopes of earning as much as $10,000.

Due to rising levels at Monroe’s Lazarre Park, weigh-ins have been held at the Ike Hamilton Exposition Center in West Monroe.

On Saturday, Craig Kolb’s fish weighed in at 6.56 pounds.

