After finishing 2018, 6-6, including a Corsicana Bowl appearance, things are different for Arkansas-Monticello.

They’ll be without the services of Cole Sears, who graduated following last season.

Sears accounted for at least 2,600 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2018.

Boll Weevils head coach Hud Jackson explains the search for the next signal caller to NBC 10 Sports.