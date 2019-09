Grambling returns to action, after a week away.

The Tigers are back on the road. On Saturday, they’ll face Alabama State in Montgomery, Alabama.

The next week, GSU will face rival Prairie View A&M in Dallas for the State Fair Classic.

The team’s first home game isn’t until October 12, against Alabama A&M.

For the first time since the 2016 season, Grambling will host three games inside Eddie Robinson Stadium.