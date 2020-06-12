West Monroe High School summer workout party

We continue our “Summer workout party” series. Our adventures take us to West Monroe High. This morning players and coaches were spotted on the school’s practice turf. Dozens of young athletes worked on speed and agility drills. That includes rebels starting quarterback, Lane Little.

“It was definitely weird you know the first day up here its kind of nothing like we’ve ever seen but we got to make the most of it. Get our work in while we can I know the coaches have been waiting up here to get here finally were all just so excited to be up here and get ready for the season”, said Little.

