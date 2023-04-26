WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, officials of West Monroe High School confirmed with NBC 10 that the school is extending the application window for its next head football coach. According to officials, the window is open effective immediately and will close on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 2 PM.

We currently have a strong pool of applicants. We understand that some potential candidates may have been hesitant to apply not knowing the identity of the new principal. We believe this extension ensures that we find the best head coach for our football program. Interviews are currently being scheduled and we expect to name our new head coach by Friday, May 5th. Dan Lane, Newly-appointed principal of West Monroe High School

Spring football is rescheduled to be held between May 8, 2023, and May 25, 2023. All applicants are asked to email their resumes to dlane@opsb.net.