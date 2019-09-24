ULM’s Matt Viator speaks out following last Saturday’s 72-20 loss to Iowa State

Last Saturday ULM fell to Iowa State, 72-20.

Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy broke a program record, while totaling 510 yards in the game.

The Warhawks entered the second half, trailing by two touchdowns.

But, Iowa State exploded for 387 yards of offense, and 45 points, in the final 30 minutes of play.

The team either scored a touchdown, or had a field goal in six consecutive drives.

ULM head coach Matt Viator explained what he told his players, following the game, during Monday’s press conference.