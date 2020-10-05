ULM women’s soccer team faces an undefeated Arkansas State team

MONROE, La. – Arkansas State tallied three first half goals and made them stand up in a 3-0 win over the ULM soccer team Sunday at Brown Stadium.

“The balance of play was quite even today,” ULM head coach Sean Fraser said. “There are some parts of our game where we were excellent. As we move forward, we will try to cut out the errors and play a more complete game. Our young squad is learning every day.”

The Red Wolves opened their attack with seven shots in the first 14 minutes, with three on goal. The final shot was the first goal of the game, as Sarah Sodoma scored off an assist by Abigail Miller for the 1-0 Arkansas State lead.

Four minutes later, the Red Wolves doubled their lead. Sodoma dribbled the ball into the box and fired a shot into the back of the net for the 2-0 A-State advantage.

In the 27th minute, the Red Wolves tacked on another goal. Miller’s shot was stopped by ULM goal keeper Hailey Hillock, but A-State controlled the rebound. Sodoma sent a cross into the box from the left side and found Olivia Smith in front of the net, who kicked it in for the 3-0 lead.

ULM had a pair of scoring chances late in the first half. Victoria Altieri’s shot from the top right corner of the box was stopped by A-State keeper Megan McClure. In the 42nd minute, Ashley Johnson fired from outside the box but McClure gloved the ball in front of the net.

A-State fired a barrage of shots at Hillock early in the second half, but Hillock was able to come up with four saves in the first 15 minutes of the half.

In the 62nd minute, Taylor Altieri set a pass in front of the net where Courtney Marten deflected the ball of her foot at the net, but McClure made the stop. Altieri had another chance in the 66th minute, but her shot from the top of the box was grabbed by McClure.

In the 76th minute, Sodoma had a penalty kick opportunity for A-State but missed the shot off the left post. The rebound came back to Sodoma and her shot hit off the crossbar.

In the 89th minute, ULM had its final scoring chance as McKenzie Rizqi’s shot in the 89th minute was stopped by McClure.

A-State outshot ULM 23-8. The Red Wolves had 10 shots on goal while ULM had five. Lena Goppel had three shots to lead ULM. Hillock picked up seven saves.

The Warhawks are back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday at Brown Stadium as they take on Little Rock.