WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The MLB Draft may be over however the dream continues to be alive for those are still hoping for a chance to play at the next level.

ULM Junior right-handed Pitcher and Catcher Chris Kean signed an undrafted free-agent contract with the new york yankees friday morning.

According to ULM Warhawks.com, Kean signed with the Yankees just four days after the franchise drafted fellow Warhawk right-handed pitcher Nicholas judice in the eighth round of the major league baseball first-year player draft on Monday.

He is the fourth Warhawk to be drafted or signed by the Yankees organization since head coach Michael Federico took leadership of the program in 2018.

Kean appeared in four games after one season with ULM after suffering a foot before the start of the season plus an arm injury in April.

On the mound, he was 1-0 with a 1.93 era over 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.