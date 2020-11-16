ULM vs. La Tech game scheduled for Nov. 21 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

WEST MONROE, La. — The ULM vs. La Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, November 21, in Shreveport, Louisiana has been canceled due to on-going COVID-19 concerns in the Warhawks program.

According to ULM Athletics Director Scott McDonald, the cancellation comes after the Warhawks were tested twice following a road trip to Georgia State. Those tests resulted in the isolation and quarantine of some student-athletes, coaches, and administrators.

CDC guidelines and Sun Belt Conference protocols for positive tests and contact tracing do not allow enough time for safe preparations for the Nov. 21 matchup.

ULM head coach Matt Viator has announced that the ULM Warhawks will resume normal football activities this weekend and then turn their attention to the home finale against Louisiana Lafayette on Nov. 28.