MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 20, 2023, the University of Louisiana Monroe baseball program will honor the legacy of legendary Coach Lou St. Amant at Bayou Pointe Event Center. The event will take place at 6 PM and all friends, family, and fans of St. Amant and the baseball team are invited to attend.

Tickets will be $20 and can be purchased at ulm.edu/soar/baseball. The event will also have a Q&A session with St. Amant, his former players and coaches.

St. Amant is a Northeast Louisiana University alumnus. He served NLU as the baseball team’s head coach for 18 seasons and picked up 414 career victories during that time. To honor his lifetime of service, ULM will name its baseball playing surface, “Lou St. Amant Field,” before the upcoming season.