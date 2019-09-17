ULM players and coaches send card to Grambling’s Danquarian Fields

Grambling is now set to move forward in their season, without senior defensive back, Danquarian Fields.

Fields suffered a severe leg injury, during the Tigers’ contest with Louisiana Tech.

He was rushed to the hospital, then airlifted from Ruston to Shreveport. Fields had emergency surgery.

According to Cory Diaz, from our content partners at The News-Star, Fields is able to redshirt this season, since he only played in two games in 2019.

Monday morning, Grambling head coach Broderick Fobbs posted on his Twitter page, that several ULM players and coaches sent a card to Fields.