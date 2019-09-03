ULM player suspended for allegedly spitting on a Grambling State player

MONROE, La. (9/3/2019) — A University of Louisiana Monroe football player is suspended following allegations of spitting on a Grambling State University player at Saturday’s game.

GSU Tight End Kalif Jackson posted on Twitter his was spat on by a Warhawks player.

ULM player responded this way, was frustrating. Having played football at both FBS and FCS levels, this has never happened to me — until last night. While we are athletic competitors who play for our universities, we are also men who should treat each other with respect. I play — Kalif Jackson (@Jackson_Kalif84) September 1, 2019

this misbehavior and admonish players so that people remember this sort of conduct should not be part of the game. — Kalif Jackson (@Jackson_Kalif84) September 1, 2019

Jackson says a game official saw the alleged incident, and no action was taken.

Video showed ULM’s Junior Defensive End Kerry Starks (#5) appears to be the player accused of spitting.

ULM Coach Matt Viator talked about the incident at Tuesday’s press conference. “I called Coach Fobbs. He returned by call maybe an hour or two later.” says Viator. “Looked into it. There are things that happen in a football game, but in my eyes, he crossed a line.”

Viator told our content partners at The News-Star that he decided to suspend Starks for this weekend’s game versus FSU after speaking with Grambling State Head Coach Broderick Fobbs.

Earlier this year, Starks was arrested with after an incident at a Monroe nightclub.