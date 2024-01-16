Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s definitely still freezing outside but the University of Louisiana Monroe Women’s basketball team has been keeping everything hot and blazing inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum after their latest win against the Texas state Bobcats.

The Lady Warhawks pulled out the close win against the Bobcats, but it was scary hours for a squad that was up by 21 points before halftime.

The Bobcats went on a 11-point run in the second half to close the deficit to 6 before the Warhawks shooting began to soar again making over 50 percent of their shots in the 4th quarter…. and coach Bilderback talked about how she rallied the team and calmed the storm.

Jakayla Johnson was a huge factor in securing the win, she put together one of her best stat lines this season with 20 points 8 rebounds and 7 assists. It’s her tenacity and willingness to always push the limit that continued to spark her team to victory. After the game University of Louisiana-Monroe Women’s Basketball Head Coach Missy Bilderback talked about the long road Johnson has taken to get to this point.

“She spends a lot of time in this gym and really pays the price to be good. She has a story of adversity in that she’s had three ACL tears in her career, but that has not stopped her. I think she plays the game with so much passion and energy because she appreciates the opportunity to play just having that taken away from her in the past, so we’re thankful to have JK as a Warhawk for sure,” said Bilderback.

The Warhawks gear up for another test to correct their road problems against Louisiana at Lafayette on Thursday.