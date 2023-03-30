WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A new era begins for ULM Women’s Basketball with the newest edition to the roster.

The university’s athletic director John Hartwell named missy Bilderback of the lady Warhawks squad. “Let me please welcome you to the new women’s basketball coach for our ULM Warhawks Missy Bilderback”, says Hartwell.

Bilderback arrives to ULM after spending eight years at Jones College in Ellisville,

Mississippi.

During her tenure, she accumulated seven straight 20-win seasons and seven consecutive appearances in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 1 Tournament.



“I’m super excited, Monroe is a great city ULM is a great place John Hartwell has been fantastic through this process I feel his vision and I see his vision for the athletic department

here. I had a team meeting this morning it was a lot of fun I’m really excited

and ready to get to work, says Bilderback”

One current player is excited for Missy Bilderback to join the coaching

staff. The Warhawks sophomore point guard Olivia Knight played for coach Bilderback

at Jones College before transferring to ULM.



“I’m so excited and I’m so proud of coach Bilderback you know what I’m saying

everything she went through to get to this point. It all paid off

you know the record was great you know in the past, I’m just so excited

for her to get here and get things rolling, says Knight

Coach Bilderback comes to ULM with a very impressive resume since 2015 her team has averaged 25 victories per season while claiming six of the last seven conference championships.