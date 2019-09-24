Two Richland Parish rivals, Mangham and Delhi Charter, meet on Friday

The Richland Parish foes meet this Friday, Mangham and Delhi Charter.

The rivalry has been lopsided, in favor of the Dragons since 2008.

But, for the first time since that ’08 season, the Gators left the contest victorious.

Under new leadership, Mangham’s Scott Wilcher enters 3-0. His offense has scored 30-plus points in each of the team’s three games in 2019.

Another new head coach, Jeremy Foote sees his Gators entering Friday, 1-2. While the squad’s offense is still ironing out some kinks, he’s pleased with Delhi Charter’s defensive play.

The 2019 of this Richland Parish rivalry takes place at Mangham, Friday night at 7:00.