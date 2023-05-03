WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, officials of West Monroe High School announced that Todd Garvin was hired as the next head football coach of the school. Officials confirmed that Garvin’s introductory press conference will take place at the school on May 3, 2023, at 1 PM.

Garvin brings to West Monroe a wide array of experiences and a vision that will elevate the Rebel Football program to the next level. The five seasons he spent away from the Rebels has only helped him develop into the head coach the program needs. Dan Lane, Principal-Elect of West Monroe High School

I am excited about the opportunity and challenges that come with the job and look forward to leading a championship program. It is an honor to take the helm of a program with such a rich history of winning along with coaching greats such as Don Shows and Jerry Arledge. I consider this one of the top jobs in the country. Todd Garvin

Garvin is a native of Monroe, La. and he was the quarterback for the Ouachita Parish High School football team under head coaches Pat Collins and John Causey. After graduating high school in 2001, Garvin went on to play baseball for the University of Louisiana Monroe.

For 16 years, Garvin was an assistant football coach for West Monroe High School before moving to Ruston High School as the quarterback and running backs coach. For the past two years, Garvin was the athletic director and head football coach at Ouachita Parish High School.