The positives from the Warhawks’ tough loss at Iowa State

Despite ULM’s tough, and lopsided, 72-20 loss to Iowa State, there’s some positives to take away.

The Cyclones entered last Saturday, 10th in rushing defense in the FBS.

But, the Warhawks were able to find some holes in Iowa State’s defense, and rush for 223 yards. In two prior contests against Iowa and Northern Iowa, the Cyclones held their opponents to an average of 73 yards.

It’s also worth noting, that ULM became the first team this season to record two touchdowns, receiving, versus State’s pass defense. Tight end Josh Pederson and Jonathan Hodoh caught touchdown passes from quarterback Caleb Evans on Saturday afternoon.