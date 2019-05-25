Terry Bradshaw Visits Ruston Video

NFL Hall of Famer and four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Terry Bradshaw, a record-setting Bulldog and favorite son of Louisiana Tech, will serve as commencement speaker for Tech's Spring Ceremonies Saturday, May 25 in Thomas Assembly Center on the Ruston campus.

Commencement for the College of Education and the College of Liberal Arts begins at 10 a.m. Commencement for the College of Applied and Natural Sciences, the College of Business, and the College of Engineering and Science begins at 5 p.m