Techsters-Lady Tigers soccer ends in a 1-1 draw

Louisiana Tech and Grambling soccer end Wednesday’s game in a 1-1 draw.

Louisiana Tech soccer entered their match with crosstown rival, Grambling, 8-0. Coach Kevin Sherry’s crew won eight straight over the Lady Tigers.

The contest remained scoreless in the second half, until Techsters’ Sophie Fijneman scored on a goal, following a penalty kick.

Moments later, Grambling’s Stevie Maddox would tie the contest, 1-1.

GSU will travel to North Texas on Friday.

Louisiana Tech will have 10 days off before opening Conference USA play Sunday, September 22 versus UAB.