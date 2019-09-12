Techsters-Lady Tigers soccer ends in a 1-1 draw

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Louisiana Tech and Grambling soccer end Wednesday’s game in a 1-1 draw.

Louisiana Tech soccer entered their match with crosstown rival, Grambling, 8-0. Coach Kevin Sherry’s crew won eight straight over the Lady Tigers.

The contest remained scoreless in the second half, until Techsters’ Sophie Fijneman scored on a goal, following a penalty kick.

Moments later, Grambling’s Stevie Maddox would tie the contest, 1-1.

GSU will travel to North Texas on Friday.

Louisiana Tech will have 10 days off before opening Conference USA play Sunday, September 22 versus UAB.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss