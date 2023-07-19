STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Youth baseball has been the talk of the town for the majority of the summer, and it continues to be the main topic of conversation with the DBB 15U World Series Tournament being held inside Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington, La.

The event will consist of teams from all across the south region to participate such as Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Louisiana. The first two days are dedicated to pool play with the final two teams finishing on Friday, July 21, 2023, for a battle-tested championship game.

The tournament is full of players that are ages eight and older, putting their skills up for show on the diamond and making their presence known. Competition is fierce with each squad yearning to be the last team cheering on top of the pitcher’s mound.

Admission is ten dollars per day through July 21, 2023, with the championship game at 6 PM with friends and family revving up for a showdown no one wants to miss.