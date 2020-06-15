Southern Athletic Director says the Bayou Classic will not be in New Orleans| Bayou classic’s twitter page says that has not been confirmed

Twitter was going absolutely crazy yesterday after Southern athletic director stated that the Bayou Classic will still be going on but, it will not be in New Orleans this year

at the superdome.

But possibly in 2021. But the Bayou Classic’s twitter page came out and said.

“Hey Bayou classic family! No official decisions have been reached as it relates to any details regarding Bayou Classic 2020, 2021. We appreciate your patience and hope to have more info in the coming weeks.”

Here is a snippet of what the Southern AD said.

“So the question is about the Bayou Classic. The Bayou Classic will not be in New Orleans this year. And possibly two years. There will be a Bayou Classic game and we are looking at three places right now. On the campus of Southern University, Shreveport, Louisiana independence stadium, and possibly LSU that can maximize the number of people with social distancing in place”, said Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks.

