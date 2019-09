BASKIN, LA (09/04/19)-- Though the Village of Baskin only has about 246 people, anyone who grew up there knows the importance of the old Baskin High School. For 93 year, Baskin High School has called Franklin Parish home. Now the storied building is saying goodbye to the community and students that once filled its halls. The school district has announced it will be torn down in coming days.

"It's just a real sad situation, it really is," said Roger Grayson, Baskin chief of police.

It was put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 because of it's architecture and it's regional and social history. Locals say it houses memories for families who grew up here.

"My dad went to school here, my mom went to school. I mean it's just going to be hard," said Lacey Stein, Secretary of Baskin School.