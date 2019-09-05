Series Premiere of “The Kickoff”

LHSAA Football Preview

River Oaks-Riverfield Preview

Breaking down Louisiana Tech ahead of Saturday’s date with Grambling

Discussing mistakes Grambling wants to fix heading into the Louisiana Tech game

Cory and Chris say goodbye for this week’s episode of “The Kickoff”

Welcome to “The Kickoff”!

It’s Northeast Louisiana’s and Southern Arkansas’ only 30-minute show dedicated to high school and college football.

In the series premiere, Fox 14 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian is joined by Cory Diaz from The News Star.

Demirdjian and Diaz discuss topics ranging from the Ruston-Neville match up on Friday evening, to the Grambling-Louisiana Tech battle on Saturday.

Be sure to tune into “The Kickoff” each Wednesday on Fox 14 at 9:30.