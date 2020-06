Today we are introducing Parker Tillman. Tillman played soccer at Ouachita Parish High School. He is also apart of the National Honor Society. Parker participated in the AHEC program collecting 120 hours towards his degree. Tillman is aiming to become a CRNA at ULM this fall. Tillman will be graduating from Ouachita Parish High School in July.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail me at news@nbc10news.net. Include their name, which sport they play, a photo, and/or video and stats.