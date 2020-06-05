Senior Night: Oak Grove’s Presley Johnson

We’re wrapping up another week of honoring athletes. This is “Senior night”, presented by Creed and Creed, “Your local injury attorneys”. Meet Presley Johnson, from Oak Grove High school. For the last six years, she played softball for the lady tigers. During Johnson’s time, the team won a pair of state titles, and one runner up finishing. Johnson was also a member of Ok Gove’s girls basketball squad for seven years. She was elected valedictorian, and had a 4.0 grade point average. Johnson was also class president for the last two years.

Want us to recognize your senior? E-mail me at news@nbc10news.net. Include their name, which sport they play, a photo and/or video and stats!

