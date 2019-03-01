Local Sports

Season Ends for Rayville Girls Basketball in Marsh Madness

By:

Posted: Feb 28, 2019 11:25 PM CST

Updated: Feb 28, 2019 11:25 PM CST

Season Ends for Rayville Girls Basketball in Marsh Madness

(8) Rayville falls to (4) Mansfield 57-49 in the semifinal round of "Marsh Madness"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News