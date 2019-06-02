Ruston Track Team, Cam Murphy Honored at Banquet
On Saturday, the Ruston High Schoo track team was honored at a banquet.
Five student-athletes signed letters of intent to college.
Cam Murphy was honored with the program's "Courage Award" from head coach Allen Whitaker.
Murphy received the award, following the loss of his mother, Kendra Butler, and brother Remington in April's tornado in Ruston.
More Stories
-
The Southern Jaguars saw their 2019 season come to an end, after…
-
With his third hit of the night, senior outfielder
-
The stage was set for the 2019 edition of Southern University…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-