Ruston Track Team, Cam Murphy Honored at Banquet Video

On Saturday, the Ruston High Schoo track team was honored at a banquet.

Five student-athletes signed letters of intent to college.

Cam Murphy was honored with the program's "Courage Award" from head coach Allen Whitaker.

Murphy received the award, following the loss of his mother, Kendra Butler, and brother Remington in April's tornado in Ruston.