Ruston football hosts first home game of 2019, Thursday at Joe Aillet Stadium

One of the match ups this week that will receive plenty of attention, is Ruston’s game versus Airline, on Thursday.

The Bearcats will “host” the Vikings, in their first home game of the season.

Coach Jerrod Baugh’s team is able to practice at James Field, on the campus of Ruston High School. But, they’re unable to play games in the venue.

April’s tragic tornado destroyed the stadium’s press box, among other parts of the field.

Their forced to play their home games in 2019, at Louisiana Tech’s Joe Aillet Stadium.