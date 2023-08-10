WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, approximately three student-athletes of the West Monroe High School football program were transported to hospitals due to experiencing heat exhaustion during a practice on Monday, August 7, 2023. The Ouachita Citizen reported that two of the players received fluids for dehydration at the hospital and another was transported to a medical center in Shreveport, La. after his symptoms continued during the night.

Reports have confirmed that the players have been released and are back home after the incident. As a response to the frightening incident, West Monroe High School’s Head Football Coach Todd Garvin has reached out to other local coaches to discuss how to combat the extreme temperatures.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, at least 16 heat-related deaths have been reported in the State of Louisiana in June and July 2023. Officials of the Louisiana Department of Health have also reported that on July 29, 2023, there were approximately 3,305 visits to the emergency room due to heat-related issues.

For heat exhaustion prevention tips, be sure to view the list below:

Drink plenty of fluids and stay hydrated

Loosen the clothes or wear lose fitting clothes

Do not leave children in enclosed spaces

While doing a strenuous exercise, stop and rest

For tips on how to deal with heat exhaustion, be sure to view the list below: