Ouachita Parish High School baseball player surprised with a graduation car parade

The Grayson family surprised their son, Myles, with a parade of cars celebrating him on going to play baseball at Grambling State University and graduating from Ouachita Parish High School.

Due to the Coronavirus, his high school gradutation was cancelled and high school’s don’t have the luxury of having virtual high school graduations as college’s do. So his family brought his friends, classmates, and family to him through a parade of cars to celebrate his success on and off the field.

“I just seen a lot of cars. I was like this gotta be one of them drive by parades or something. I didnt believe at first, but I kind of already knew. Because they were trying to get me away from the house and stuff. I kind of already knew a little bit,” said Myles Grayson.