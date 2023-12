OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 7, 2023, Oak Grove High School’s football program earned the 2023 LHSAA Division IV Non-Selection State Championship after dominating Haynesville High School 41 to 15. The Oak Grove Tigers end the season with an 11 and 2 record.

KTVE/KARD would like to congratulate Oak Grove High School on its state championship victory.