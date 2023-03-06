WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just over a year ago Wossman High School Girls’ basketball team made history when they won their first state championship in 25 years.

This weekend the lady wildcats made history again after they repeat as the 2023 division ii non-select state champions after defeating Albany 63 to 43.

The ladies who entered the season ranked No. 1 in the division was picked as the favorite to win.

Da’naya Ross got the party started after knocking down a three to get the wildcats on the scoreboard first. Ross finished the night with 24 points three blocks five assists two steals and six rebounds solidifying her as the most outstanding player of the game.

On defense, Wossman held Albany’s lead scorer Ava Shields to under 10 points on the night. The celebration got started before the final buzzer as the Wossman fan base brought the energy after Wossman was leading 55 to 31 with five minutes left in the game.

Anyra Wilson finished with 15 points five assists and four steals, Brittany Burton added 12 points 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

The victory marks head coach Otis Robinson’s third state championship.