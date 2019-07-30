New Select Committee in Louisiana?

Football season is just over a month away, and some changes are coming to Louisiana.

In January, the LHSAA voted to allow select schools to host their own championship events, at different venues than public instiutions.

First reported by The Advocate’s Robin Fambrough, a new Louisiana select association has been formed.

66 of the 71 select schools on hand voted in favor.

The private schools do not intend to break away from the LHSAA, as they’ll still be under the association’s umbrella.

NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian interviewed OCS athletic director John Parker and St. Fredrick junior high athletic director Clint Hortman on Monday.