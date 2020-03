After weeks of wondering, the NCAA has provided an answer many athletes are looking for. An extra year of eligibility to Spring-sport athletes, who’s seasons were cut short in 2020.

The news was first reported by The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach.

Source tells @TheAthleticCFB that the NCAA Division I Council has approved blanket waiver for all spring-sport athletes to get an extra year of eligibility. Schools will be able to offer less (or zero) aid or match what they provided this year. Up to each school for each athlete. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 30, 2020

One by one, collegiate conferences around the country canceled Spring activities to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

DI Council grants waiver to allow additional eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons were impacted by COVID-19: https://t.co/v1zriEBDvR pic.twitter.com/g9BbOkmnt0 — NCAA (@NCAA) March 30, 2020

Athletes feared they would not be granted an extra year to compete in their respective programs.