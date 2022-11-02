WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 Your Morning News, we highlighted three athletes for women in sports. Watch the video above to see the young ladies we featured this week, as well as learn how you can be one of our spotlighted athletes.

Female Athlete #1 – Kennedy Powell, 11 yrs. old. and attends Claiborne Christian School. She trains in Equestrian Riding at Crooked Creek Farm in Downsville. She recently completed a competition in Texas and won several ribbons on Benny. At an earlier show, she won ribbons riding Cosmo.

Female Athlete #2 – Mariah heard is from Bastrop Louisiana she attends Bastrop high school

Mariah plays for the lady rams basketball team she also runs for Bastrop high school track and field team. Earlier in February of 2022, Mariah was part of the girl’s basketball team finishing as runner-up at the LHSAA\state basketball championships.

Mariah was recognized by LouisianaGirlsRankings.com as a strong point guard and in helping her team go from the 26 to the number two seed.

Mariah also was a state qualifier in the 100 hurdles this past 2022 season

Female Athlete #3 – Flavie Dube was named the 2022 conference USA freshman of the year selected to the all-conference second team as a forward and was one of 11 freshmen named to the all-freshman team.

Dube is from Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and appeared in all 18 matches while making nine starts at the forward position.

Dube led the team in goals (5), assists (4), points (14), and shots on goal (12) and was second in shots (18).

Dube highlighted her season by scoring twice in a 4-3 win at Middle Tennessee.

According to LaTechSports.com Flavie Dube is the first player in program history to win conference freshman of the year honors. She joins Emily Cleveland as the only other Freshman of the Year recipient who won the Louisiana Sports Writers Association award in 2005.