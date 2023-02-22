WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In this week’s edition of women in sports, we put a spotlight on two upcoming high school girls’ basketball quarterfinal match-ups between No. 1 Wossman vs. No. 8 Bastrop.
Wossman is looking to defend its title as a division II state championship in 2022.
While Bastrop who was knocked out in the top 28 round, is playing with a chip on their shoulders.
Earlier this week, Wossman defeated Abbeville 66-33, game leaders who led the Lady Wildcats to victory. Brittany Burton scored 11 points and had 13 rebounds and reining MVP Danaya Ross finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds,2 blocks, 4 assists, and 4 steals.
Another upcoming high school girls’ basketball quarter-final match-up is West Monroe’s
No.4 Claiborne Christian facing off No. 5 Plainview.
Claiborne Christian has had a pretty impressive season they come in the playoff season
ranked number 4 in the select division five conference with a 17-9 record.
Last month we highlighted senior center Lexy Robinson South Arkansas commit
along with her teammates gearing up for a battle Thursday night Feb 23rd. at 6:00 p.m.
as the team scoring average is separated by six points so we send all the best wishes
to Claiborne Christian to make it to the semi-final round.
Other High School Girls’ Basketball games are on Thursday, Feb 23rd. Check out the listing below.
2023 LHSAA Girls’ Basketball Playoff Bracket
Tip-off for each game is slated for 6 p.m.
Division II (Non-Select)
No. 1 Wossman vs. No. 8 Bastrop at Wossman Gymnasium.
Division III (Non-Select)
No 3. Springfield vs. No 11. Winnfield at Springfield
No. 5 Union Parish vs. No. 13 West Lake at Union Parish
Division IV (Non-Select)
No. 3 Oak Grove vs. No. 6 Lasalle at Oak Grove
Division V (Non-Select)
No. 3 Gibsland-Coleman vs. No. 6 Florien at Gibsland-Coleman
Division IV (Select)
No. 4 Ouachita Christian vs. No. 5 Central Catholic at Ouachita Christian School
No. 2 Northwood-Lena vs. No. 7 Cedar Creek at Northwood-Lena
Division V (Select)
No. 4 Claiborne Christian vs. No. 5 Plainview at Claiborne Christian