WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— It was college gameday in Lincoln with Louisiana Tech football maintained an even score of 7 at halftime against Nebraska. The Huskers came out in the second half with the run game to pull away from the Bulldogs for a final score of 28-14 Saturday afternoon.

Making his first career start at quarterback, Jack Turner threw for 292 passing yards (second most by a Bulldog QB in a single game this season).

La Tech’s Willie Roberts made a big play in the second half by coming around the edge to sack Nebraska’s QB and force a fumble.

While the Bulldog offensive line allowed zero sacks, the Bulldog defense racked up nine tackles-for-loss, including three sacks.

Grambling State vs. Texas Southern:

It was HBCU gameday inside the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium as Grambling State kicked off conference play with Texas Southern.

The G-men had renewed a spirit as Saturday’s game was personal, the tigers came in for redemption since they 41-7 lost to those other tigers in Houston back in 2022.

Myles Crawley for the G-men threw two touchdowns, Floyd Chalk IV ran for two scores and Grambling beat Texas Southern 35-23 on Saturday afternoon.

Crawley threw for 195 yards and Lyndon Rash was the other tiger on that touchdown list of his two scores.

Chalk carried it 17 times for 88 yards and Chance Williams had 174 yards on 19 carries and scored once.

Grambling outgained Texas Southern 477-271 and allowed Texas Southern to complete just 2-of-12 conversions on third down.

Arkansas vs. LSU:

The battle for the boot went down in Baton Rouge when Arkansas visited the LSU Tigers.

In the second half, LSU walked out of Tiger Stadium with a crushing 34-31 defeat.

Each Jayden Daniels passing touchdown was met by a response from KJ Jefferson

Daniels completed 20 of 28 for 320 yards and four touchdowns

Jefferson finished the day with 21 of 31 with 289 yards and three touchdowns and had two interceptions.