More local high schools cancelling remainder of regular football season

WEST MONROE, La. — Three more local high schools have called off the final two weeks regular season.
On Wednesday, K104 Downs Law Friday Night Scoreboard Show reported that Richwood High and Winnfield High are done with the regular season due to contact tracing. They also reported that Ferriday High has a case of COVID-19, which rules them out for the last two weeks of the regular season.
