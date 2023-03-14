EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 27, 2023, there will be a Meet and Greet event for El Dorado High School Head Football Coach, Chris Hill.
The event will take place at 300 East Peach Street from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM.
Photo courtesy of the El Dorado School District
