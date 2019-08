Warren defeats Magnolia, 41-21.

Lumberjacks star Vincent Steps scored four touchdowns in the victory.

The Panthers got on the board first, thanks to a quarterback keeper from Braelyn Beasley.

Lumberjacks’ quarterback Riley Cornish connected with DaVante Smith, for a score in the first half.

With 30 seconds left before halftime, Magnolia’s Amir Cooper would find the end zone.